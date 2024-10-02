Insider Selling: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Sells 11,804 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.55), for a total value of £22,545.64 ($30,157.36).

Harworth Group Price Performance

HWG stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.76. Harworth Group plc has a one year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £626.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,290.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Articles

