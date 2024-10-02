Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,725,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 68.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,054 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

