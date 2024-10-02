Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,816.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $104,447.16.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,148.06.
- On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $110,000.00.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 481,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,484. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
