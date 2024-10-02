Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 21,607 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $998,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 410,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,271. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.40.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 77.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

About MaxCyte

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

