Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Sells 71,176 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $49,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,936,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,355,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SES AI Price Performance

SES traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 2,506,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.43. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SES AI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SES AI

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.