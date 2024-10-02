Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap Trading Up 4.5 %

SNAP traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,104,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,510,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Snap by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,629,000 after buying an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,591,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.