Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snap Trading Up 4.5 %
SNAP traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,104,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,510,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.00.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
