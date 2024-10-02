Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 6,701 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,821.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77.

On Thursday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09.

On Friday, July 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36.

Twilio Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.37. 2,510,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,312. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 78.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

