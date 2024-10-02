Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Down 2%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.52 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 25,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 264,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Insig AI Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.13 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Wilson bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($69,555.91). In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 200,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,453.18). Also, insider John Wilson acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($69,555.91). Corporate insiders own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

