Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $265.10

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$265.10 and last traded at C$264.36, with a volume of 52086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$261.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFC shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$264.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$251.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$235.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The firm had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.0043887 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

