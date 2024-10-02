Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $235.23

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$235.23 and traded as high as C$262.45. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$261.00, with a volume of 382,081 shares changing hands.

IFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$264.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$251.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$235.23.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.0043887 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.61%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total value of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

