Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.94. 13,576,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 59,161,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

