International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $215.81 and last traded at $219.15. 587,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,213,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.38.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 112,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

