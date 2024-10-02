International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Trading Up 0.2%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344.40 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 343.21 ($4.59). 1,384,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,848,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.40 ($4.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,720.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

