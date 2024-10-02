Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Cut to $32.50

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 178,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

