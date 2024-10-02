Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 0.8%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.51. 4,845,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,652,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $922.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,752.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,991,744 shares of company stock valued at $28,226,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.