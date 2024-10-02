Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 123,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,278. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.42.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.