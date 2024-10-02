Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VBF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 17,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

