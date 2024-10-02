Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VCV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

