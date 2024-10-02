Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.92

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 101932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXH. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

