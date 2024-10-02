Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.92

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXHGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 101932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXH. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.