Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 99,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.99.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
