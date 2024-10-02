Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,513. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

