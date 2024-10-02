Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VPV stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.