Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $482.06 and last traded at $481.73. 7,084,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 39,721,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.27.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.89.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

