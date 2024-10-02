Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 117,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,642. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.53.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

