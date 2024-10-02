Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $121.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.