Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VTN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 178,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,164. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

