Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 126,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,844. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
