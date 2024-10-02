Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 126,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,844. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

