Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $555.03

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 555.03 ($7.42) and traded as high as GBX 574.58 ($7.69). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 569 ($7.61), with a volume of 683,284 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.22) to GBX 660 ($8.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVP

Investec Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Investec Group

The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 816.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 579.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 555.89.

In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of £135.25 ($180.91), for a total value of £787,560.75 ($1,053,452.05). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,375 shares of company stock worth $264,268,180. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.