Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 63,800 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 966% compared to the typical volume of 5,987 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,165 shares of company stock worth $397,190 in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 40,096,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,139. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

