Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 63,800 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 966% compared to the typical volume of 5,987 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $253,036.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,165 shares of company stock worth $397,190 in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 40,096,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,139. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

