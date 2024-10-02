IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 392,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 135,388 shares.The stock last traded at $27.48 and had previously closed at $27.46.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $605.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.