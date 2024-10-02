iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.28. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 7,760,944 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 966,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,669,000 after acquiring an additional 467,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,653,000 after acquiring an additional 170,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

