Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 522,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,182,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $673.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 214,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

