iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.22

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.22 and last traded at $74.88, with a volume of 8101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.