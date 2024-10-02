iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Up to $33.10

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $35.01. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 25,851,111 shares trading hands.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

