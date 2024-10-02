iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,104 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $25,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

