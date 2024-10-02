iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

