iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 119,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 238,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

