iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 119,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 238,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
IUSV opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Chinese Stock Surge: Should You Invest After Stimulus Boost?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.