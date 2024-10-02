iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IUSB stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.