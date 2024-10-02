iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.04. 1,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

