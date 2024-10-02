iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.85

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 8517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $747.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

