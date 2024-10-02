iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.40

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 85254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

