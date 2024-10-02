iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.73% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 921,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 496,455 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,111,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,077,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after buying an additional 432,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,927,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

