iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.
About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF
The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
