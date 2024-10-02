iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,362,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the previous session’s volume of 229,919 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.32.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $962.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,490,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,420,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 202,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

