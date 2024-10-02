iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,585 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 64,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 103,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares during the period.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS HYDB opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.