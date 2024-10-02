iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,195,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 346,219 shares.The stock last traded at $25.47 and had previously closed at $25.48.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 730,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 82,835 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 72,955 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $498,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

