iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.15. 2,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

