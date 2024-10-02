iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $120.46.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

