iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $201.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

