iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.40

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 79683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $1,483,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

